3-day Jana Sena plenary from March 12

Pithapuram: MLA Pidugu Hariprasad along with other party functionaries started looking for suitable land in the limits of the Pithapuram constituency for conducting the plenary meeting of Jana Sena party in connection with its Foundation Day celebrations which will be held for three days from March 12.

Programmes convener Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, Pithapuram Assembly constituency in-charge Marredi Srinivas, leaders Y Srinivas, Muralisetti Sunil Kumar, Chakravarti, Dr Pilla Sridhar, Telagamsetti Venakteswara Rao, Ravada Nagu, Talatam Satya, Satish, Sivasankar, Tummalapalli Chandu and others participated.

It may be recalled that Jana Sena Party supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has decided to organise plenary meeting of the party and the core committee headed by Minister for Civil Supplies and chairman of political affairs of the party Nadendla Manohar met in Vijayawada to discuss on the arrangements for the plenary.

Manohar said that the plenary would take key decisions on various issues including taking forward the ideology of the party chief Pawan Kalyan. The party would invite suggestions from the party leaders and intellectuals how to move forward.The plenary would start on March 12 and a public meeting would be held on March 14.