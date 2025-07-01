3-day life skills training programme begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: A three-day training programme on ‘Life Skills’ was inaugurated on Monday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) under the PM-USHA initiative. Speaking at the inaugural event, Registrar Prof N Rajini emphasised the importance of life skills in facing life’s challenges with courage. She highlighted the need for integrating life skills education into the curriculum as advocated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prof K Sekhar from the Department of Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, delivered the keynote address and explained the ten life skills identified by the World Health Organisation. He stressed that mastering these skills can enhance personal and professional success. PM-USHA Coordinator Prof C Vani noted that students with strong subject knowledge, but weak social skills often struggle during placements. Dr Sanjeev Kumar from NIMHANS, serving as a trainer, said that teachers could also impart life skills training once trained themselves.

Event convener Prof R Usha stated that 35 faculty members who have not previously received training would be trained during the three-day programme. Several faculty members including organising secretaries Dr G Sireesha, Dr S Vajeehabanu, Centre for International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi among others were present.