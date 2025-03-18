Live
3-day millets mela from March 22
Anantapur: Anantha Susthira Vyavasaya Vedika, a conglomeration of private and government organisations including Indian Institute of Millets Research, Regional Agriculture Research Station, Krishi Vignana Kendras and Nabard, are jointly organising a 3-day Millets Mela at local Police Convention Centre on March 22, 23 and 24.
Addressing a press conference at Ecology Centre here on Monday, Vedika convenor Dr YV Malla Reddy said that food, health, agriculture and crops are interlinked and one should have an integrated approach in facing challenges from the four sectors.
On the subject of Millets affordability for common man, Malla Reddy said the government should first announce remuneration price for millet crops and only then farmers could go for their cultivation on a massive scale. When production increases, prices of millets would go down. There is a chain process that contributes to making millets affordable for the common man. REDS president C Bhanuja said that production of millets would go up when the government takes up a policy decision to supply millets through the PDS.
Rural Development Trust, AF ecology centre, Wassan, timbaktu collective, Rids, Anantha Naturals, Nabard, Angrau and Jana Jagruti etc are the partners in the Millet Mela.