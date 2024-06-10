3-day Modakondamma Jatara begins in Paderu

Paderu (Asr District): Goddess Modakondamma Jatara started with a bang on Sunday in Paderu of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. This fair will be held for three days. Thousands of tribals come to visit and worship the goddess.

District collector M Vijaya Sunitha, ITDA project officer V Abhishek, Temple Committee president Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi, Paderu MLA M Visweswara Raju took the ceremonial idol of Goddess from the temple to ‘Shatakam Pattu’ and installed it in a procession accompanied by drums, tribal dances and playing of ‘garaga’ dances.

A large number of devotees visited the deity. The procession of ‘Ghatas’ was a feast for the eyes. Fireworks were set off on the occasion of the Jatara.

Speaking to reporters, district collector Vijaya Sunitha said that all arrangements have been made to organise the fair successfully. She said that the fair will be held for three days, till June 11. A large number of devotees flock from different places to have a darshan of Goddess Kondamma, the idol of the tribals, she added.

Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the fair. Former Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari, temple committee members, festival committee members, and devotees participated in the programme in large numbers.