3-day photo exhibition on space features inaugurated

Gudur(Tirupati district): Gudur MLA Dr Pashim Sunil Kumar inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition on space features at Duvvuru Ramanamma Mahila College, Gudur, on the occasion of National Space Day, on Friday. He emphasised the need for youth to embrace science and technology to reach new heights.

The exhibition, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, Nellore, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, aims to inspire young minds. Dr Kumar expressed pride that Gudur was selected to host this event, highlighting the importance of motivating youth to overcome superstitions and social evils.

Vishwanatha Sharma, ISRO former scientist, noted India’s progress in space exploration, from collaborating with foreign countries to now providing assistance to them.

Paravastu Nagasai Suri, Field Publicity Officer, Government of India, announced the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on National Space Day and expressed pleasure in hosting the event at the historic college.

The MLA awarded prizes to students who won competitions conducted on the occasion. Child Welfare Committee chairperson Madhavi, College secretary Dr Mehar Mani, Treasurer Vidyasagar and students attended the event.