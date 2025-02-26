3 devotees trampled to death by wild elephants in Annamayya dist

Tirupati: In a devastating turn of events, three devotees were fatally trampled by a herd of wild elephants in Annamayya district during the early hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred around 2 am near Gondalakona in Obulavaripalle mandal, leaving two others critically injured. The devotees were enroute to a local temple to participate in Sivaratri celebrations when they encountered the wild elephants in the forest.

The victims, identified as residents of Y Kota, succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the two critically injured individuals were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. Their condition remains serious, as per hospital reports. The tragedy has left the local community in fear, prompting the forest department to take swift measures to drive the elephants back into the forested areas.

In response to the tragedy, the state government has announced financial aid of Rs.10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed their condolences, directing officials to provide the best possible medical care for the injured while assuring support to the bereaved families.

Pawan Kalyan,who also oversees the forest department, discussed the matter with senior officials and district authorities, emphasising the need for heightened security for devotees visiting forested temples during Maha Sivaratri. He instructed Kodur MLA A Sridhar to visit the victims’ families and injured individuals, assuring them of government assistance. IT minister Nara Lokesh, roads and buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy, and endowments minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy also conveyed their sympathies and stressed the need for proper medical treatment for the injured. Former chief minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

Providing details to the media, Annamayya district collector Sridhar Chamakuri explained that the group of devotees, hailing from villages such as Ulagattupadu and Kannagunta ST Colony, was traveling through the forest towards Talakona Siva temple when they encountered the elephants. Despite being cautioned by forest officials against using the restricted path, the group proceeded. On spotting elephant calves, they attempted to scare them away with loud noises, provoking the mother elephants to charge, resulting in the fatal attack.

The deceased were identified as Tupakula Manemma, Tupakula Chander Rayudu, and Vankayala Dinesh. The critically injured, Parigala Rajasekhar and Papamma, are receiving treatment at Amara Hospital and Ruia Hospital, respectively in Tirupati with doctors confirming their stable condition. Two others sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the CHC in Kodur. District health officials have ensured cashless medical treatment under government health schemes, with an additional ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh announced for the injured individuals.

Following the incident, the district collector issued advisories for devotees visiting temples during the Sivaratri festival. Authorities urged worshippers to avoid forested areas and refrain from carrying firecrackers. Devotees have been advised to use only designated roads and pathways to reach temples.