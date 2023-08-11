3 die in separate incidents in Kurnool, Nandyal

Halaharvi (Kurnool): Three people died in two separate incidents that took place in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday. According to Halaharvi Sub Inspector S Nagendra, around seven people, all native of Bellary in Karnataka state, after hiring a car, were heading to Mantralayam to have the darshan of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy on Wednesday night. The car reached Hagari in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

When they reached Chintakunta village in Halaharvi mandal, the car driver lost control over the wheel due to high speed and hit a culvert and resulted in multiple flips.

In the incident, two persons Ramesh,24 and Mahesh,28 died on the spot and the other five persons also sustained grievous injuries. Based on the information given by the resident of Chintakunta village, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Alur government general hospital for post-mortem. The injured were also rushed to Alur hospital and after giving primary treatment, they were again referred to a hospital in Bellary. A case under sections 337 and 304A IPC has been filed and taken up investigation. The bodies were also handed over to the family members of deceased after completion of post-mortem, added the Sub Inspector.

In a similar incident, an elderly woman Savitramma, a resident of Allur village in Nandikotkur mandal, died after the roof of house collapsed on her in the wee hours of Thursday.

Nandikotkur rural police are probing the case.