3 held, 275 kg ganja seized

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district police seized 275 kilograms ganja during a vehicle inspection on Sunday under the Pedabayalu Police Station limits of the Paderu Subdivision.

Three individuals transporting the contraband in two autos and a bike were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off received by Pedabayalu SI K Ramana, police set up a checkpoint at Parreda Junction in Parridi Panchayat.

The vehicles, coming from Odisha through Rudakota towards Kottaputtu Junction were stopped and checked. Upon searching, police found ganja being transported in large quantities.

The arrested individuals were identified as Dambaru Tungalu, Mohan Kemudu, and Korra Baburao. SI Ramana confirmed that the police seized 275 kilograms of ganja, two autos, a bike, and three mobile phones.

G Madugula Circle Inspector Sanyasi Naidu stated that a case was registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused were produced before the court. The police reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and urged residents to report any suspicious activities.