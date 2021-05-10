30 Covid hospitals de-notified in East Godavari district

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy de-notified 30 hospitals in the district on the charges of violating the Covid protocol and collecting high fees from the Covid patients.

He warned the private hospitals regarding the collection of higher fees from the patients.

He also asked the private hospital managements not to create artificial scarcity regarding storage of oxygen. He also wanted a register to be maintained regarding Remdesivir injection. He warned the private hospitals that they should follow all guidelines stipulated by the government, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said that Covid patients can get treatment in recogniSed hospitals including government general hospitals. Collector warned that strict measures would be taken, if oxygen is stored in excess of the requirement creating artificial shortage or overconsumption.

He said that the hospitals which keep a stock of oxygen more than the requirement would be taken to task and action would be initiated against them.

DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that it came to notice of the district administration that the private hospitals were collecting high amounts as treatment charges and some of the hospitals don't have requisite facilities to treat Covid patients.

He said that in view of non-maintenance of oxygen beds, the private hospitals were de-notified. He said that certain private hospitals have volunteered to de-notify their hospitals in view of lack of availability of oxygen and doctors for the Covid patients.

He said that it is due to these reasons that some of the hospitals in the district have been de-notified. In view of certain hospitals exclusively dealing with cancer, dialysis, gynaecology etc they have been de-notified. Following are the de-notified hospitals.

Best Hospital, Haritha Hospital, Kusuma Hospital, Life Line Emergency Neuro and Trauma Hospital, Nephroplus (GGH), Ramya Hospitals, Sri Kiran Institute of Ophthalmology, Sudha Urology and Andrology hospital, Surya Global Multi Speciality Hospitals and Cancer Research Centre, Yashvedh Health Care Services in Kakinada.

Akira Eye Hospital, Aravidam Orthopaedic and Physiotherapy Centre, Dr Agarwals Health Care Limited, Goutami Eye Institute, GSL Trust Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Kamalakar Hospital, KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Royal Hospital, Saradhi Hospital, Siddartha Nursing Home and Polyclinic, Swatantra Hospitals MS Pvt Ltd, Tapani Hospital, Sri Vijaya Multi Speciality Hospital, Ravulapalem, Gandhi Hospital, Ramachandrapuram, Chanakya Hospital, Rayavaram, Dr KVR Hospital, Rayavaram, Kar Hospital Orthopedics and Multi Speciality Hospital, Anaparthy, Narayana Reddy Eye Hospital, Anaparthy, Sri Bikkina Nursing Home, Mandapeta.