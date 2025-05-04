Live
30 fowler beds donated to Kurnool govt cardiology wing
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha along with Dr Chandrasekhar, Vice Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, formally inaugurated 30 specialised fowler beds donated to the Cardiology Department of Kurnool Government Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday.
These beds were contributed by Dr Vijay Krishna Reddy, son of late Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, who previously served as the Head of Cardiology department.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ranjit Basha commended Dr Vijay Krishna Reddy’s philanthropic gesture, stating that it would significantly enhance the treatment facilities available to cardiac patients in Kurnool and the surrounding areas.
Vice Chancellor Dr Chandrasekhar lauded the contribution, emphasising the importance of community participation in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure.
The newly inaugurated beds are expected to bolster the capacity of the cardiology wing, ensuring improved patient comfort and access to specialized care.