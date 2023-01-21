30,916 to take constables recruitment test

Guntur: Police officials have made all arrangements to conduct the recruitment test for the selection of police constables to be held on Sunday (January 22). As many as 30,916 candidates will attend the written test to be held at 45 centres in Guntur region.

Guntur range IGP CM Trivikrama Varma and ANU College of Engineering principal Prof Siddaiah will supervise the arrangements. The test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are requested to bring blue, black ball pens and ID proofs. Candidates will be allowed into the examination hall till 10 am and candidates coming late will not be allowed. Candidates are advised to visit the examination centre one day before the exam. Cell phones are not allowed in the examination hall.

Meanwhile, Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez and Prof Siddaiah on Friday visited the exam centres at VVIT, ANU College of Engineering, Sri Majety Guravaiah College, JKC College, Bandlamudi Hanumayamma College, AC College in Guntur city and reviewed the arrangements.