31 IAS officers shifted in major rejig

Amaravati: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government has transferred and posted 31 IAS officers across key departments, issuing fresh appointments with immediate effect.

This reshuffle appears to be aimed at streamlining the administration across health, agriculture, housing, education, infrastructure, energy, and urban development wings, ensuring senior officers occupy key operational and strategic positions.

K V N Chakradhar Babu has been appointed Director of Secondary Health under the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, previously MD of AP MARKFED, will serve as the Director of Agriculture, while holding additional charge as Vice-Chairman and MD of the AP State Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Pattanshetti Ravi Subash is now the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, while Siva Sankar Lotheti has been posted as Chairman and MD of the AP Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

S Dilli Rao, who was moved to head the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, now holds additional charge as Controller, Legal Metrology. P Arun Babu has joined the Housing Department as Vice-Chairman and MD of the AP State Housing Corporation and Commissioner of the Weaker Sections Housing Programme.

K S Viswanathan, former commissioner of VMRDA, will now serve as the Director of Information and Public Relations Department, with M N Harendhira Prasad continuing as Commissioner (FAC) until further orders.

Praveen Adhithya C V will take charge as the MD of AP Airports Development Corporation, with additional role as VC & MD of INCAP. G Surya Sai Praveenchand has been posted as joint MD of AP TRANSCO.