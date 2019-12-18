3,148 acres acquired from two villages for steel plant in Kadapa

Kadapa: Following directions of the state government, the district authorities have acquired 3,148 acres of land in Jammalamadugu mandal in the district for establishing steel plant.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for steel plant shortly. Officials say that 1390.60 acres were acquired in Peddadanduluru and 1,758 acres in Sunnapurallapalle for the purpose.

In this connection Industries department Principal Secretary Rajitha Bharghava along with AP High Grade Steel Corporation Chief Managing Director Madhusudhan visited the district on Tuesday.

Jammalamadugu Tahasildar K MudhuSudhan Reddy handed over the possession certificate to the (APHGSC) in the presence of District Collector Ch Harikiran. Arrangements are being made for Chief Minister's tour in the district.

Chief Minister is schedule to lay foundation stone for the proposed steel plant on 23rd December. According to the official sources the government is willing to invest Rs 10,000 crores in the first phase. It was aimed to provide direct and indirect employment for about 1.25 lakh unemployed youth in a phased manner.