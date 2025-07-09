Live
32-Km long 'Giri Pradakshina' commences in Vizag
The grand annual festival of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha of Simhachalam Devasthanam 'Giri Pradakshina' commenced in Visakhapatnam on early hours of Wednesday.
Devotees arrived at Tholipavancha from 5 am and started their trek by breaking a coconut at the foothill of Simhachalam.
Lakhs of devotees believe that circumambulating the 32-km-long trek on the occasion of 'Ashada Pournami' help them overcome struggles in life and invoke the blessings of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha.
According to the muhurtham, the Devasthanam is commencing the Giri Pradakshina at 2 pm by pulling the 'pushparatham' of the presiding deity the Tholipavancha.
The pushparatham will be flagged off by the hereditary trustee of the temple, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju.
As per the Devasthanam estimates, five lakh people are expected to participate in the trek and arrangements are made accordingly.