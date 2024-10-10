32.5 lakh MT paddy will be procured: Minister

Rajamahendravaram : The Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar informed that the Andhra Pradesh government is set to purchase 32.5 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers through 3,400 Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across the state.

He inaugurated a Paddy Purchase Centre in Kapavaram of Kovvur mandal, along with Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Manohar emphasised the government’s commitment to support farmers. He stated that despite financial challenges, they have cleared ₹1,674 crore in pending payments for paddy purchases from the previous government.

He criticised the YSR Congress Party’s policies, highlighting that 2,800 tenant farmers committed suicide in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime. Manohar also accused the previous government of securing ₹45,500 crore in loans by presenting future revenues as guarantees for the Civil Supplies Department.

He said that approximately 5.5 lakh farmers in the state are engaged in Kharif cultivation and that infrastructure facilities have been established at all procurement centres to ensure support prices without the involvement of middlemen.

Minister Kandula Durgesh said that 220 procurement centres have been set up in East Godavari district, with a target to purchase 2.3 lakh metric tons of paddy, potentially reachwving 3 lakh metric tons. He said that input subsidies have been provided to farmers affected by natural disasters in July and that more subsidies will be released soon for those impacted by heavy rains in August and September.

District collector P Prasanthi said that farmers are pleased with the decision to allocate mills based on their preferences.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao urged for solutions to issues faced by millers and ration dealers, while Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy requested allocation of paddy from farmers in Pedapudi mandal to mills in Bikkavolu mandal. He also called for the distribution of Tur Dal to all during the Sankranti festival.

Civil Supplies Commissioner G Veera Pandyan, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, RDO Susmitha Rani, District Civil Supplies Manager T Radhika, DSO Prasad, and District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao participated.