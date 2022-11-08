3.28 l Tonnes of paddy yield likely in Konaseema

Amalapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): About 3.28 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yield is being expected from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district during the current Kharif season, as the farmers cultivated in 1.39 lakh acres in the district. Harvesting began in November first week and nearly 6% of the harvest has been completed.

In June this year, Konaseema farmers declared crop holiday as they didn't get fair price for their produce and due to the failure of authorities to clear the mud accumulated in major and minor drains in the district.

Reacting immediately when some farmers brought their problems to his notice, Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla, along with the officials of irrigation, revenue and other departments, inspected major and minor canals at Allavaram, I Polavaram, Uppalaguptam, Katrenikona and other areas in the district. The Collector identified de-silt problems and immediately ordered the officials to remove mud in both canals, who swung into action and removed the weeds in drainages.

When the farmers declared crop holiday, Collector Shukla urged them not to declare crop holiday as the government is releasing Rs 120 crore towards paddy procurement during Rabi season. Soon after the amount was released, farmers started sowing operation.

Not only that, the Collector took the initiative by himself participating in sowing and thus provided fillip to the desperate farmers to carry out agricultural operations.

Farmers said that they have been conducted harvesting with 'combined harvester' machine. The rate of the operation per hour is Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,800. As it takes one and half to two hours for reaping paddy, they are paying Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per hour. But the machines are not available immediately due to heavy demand for them during harvest season, they said.

Further the farmers said that they have to engage labour from other parts of the State due to scarcity of labour, which

increased labour charges.

Consequently, paddy rates are increased.

Farmers said that there was 20 to 30 per cent damage for their crops and sought immediate compensation from the government. They also demanded immediate release of compensation in view of the damage caused due to floods and rains.

Speaking with The Hans India, Agriculture Joint Director Y Ananda Kumari said that they are expecting 3.28 lakh metric tonnes paddy producing during this Kharif season. She said biometric method was completed for the farmers and so far, 89% E-KYC was completed. Harvesting process was commenced in Ramachandrapuram mandal alone across the district. Harvesting is not yet completed in other parts of Konaseema district and it will continue till the end of December.

The Joint Director said that there are 331 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams in the district and in Yedida village in Mandapeta mandal, paddy is procured from farmers. It is estimated that paddy in over 1,724 acres has been damaged in the district due to cyclones and flood in October.

According to officials, 82 lakh gunny bags are required, but the Civil Supplies department has failed to supply them in time.

Till now, gunny bags have not been made available in the RBKs in the district.