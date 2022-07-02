32Lakh house sites distributed to poor: Minister A Suresh

Kadapa(YSR District): District in-charge Minister A Suresh said the government has distributed 32 lakh house sites to homeless less poor in the state.

Inspecting TIDCO colony at Chinnachouk area here on Saturday, he said that apart from completion of 20,000 houses, 20 lakh houses were already grounded across the state. He said the government would hand over the houses to beneficiaries by December-end.

Regarding TIDCO layouts, he said the government would hand over houses to 2.62 lakh beneficiaries in the state while 1,088 houses in Kadapa city. The minister directed the engineering officials to ensure infrastructure facilities in TIDCO colonies.

Commissioner Surya Sai Praveen Chandh, TIDCO SE Rajasekhar, Deputy Commissioner Ramana Reddy and Tahsildar Siva Rami Reddy were present.