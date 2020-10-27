3.3 lakh farmers benefitted in Krishna district through Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Vijayawada : Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz has said farmers in Krishna district get financial assistance of Rs 78.36 crore under the second phase of Rythu Bharosa scheme.

He said 3,18,093 farmers and 12,792 tenant farmers are benefitted in Krishna district in the second phase of Rythu Bharosa scheme. He participated in the video conference conducted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, MLAs Moditoka Jagan Mohan Rao, Jogi Ramesh, K Rakshana Nidhi and others participated in the videoconference from Nandigama.

The CM inaugurated the second phase of the Rythu Bharosa programme and explained its objectives on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector informed that 3,18,093 farmers got Rs 2,000 each to the tune of Rs 63.61 crore and 12,792 tenant farmers got Rs 14.71 crore.

Referring to input subsidy on the crop damages, collector said Rs 61.12 crore deposited into the bank accounts of 6200 farmers, who suffered crop damage due to rains in July, August and September, 2020.

Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao said the state government is giving financial assistance of Rs 6797 crore to more than 50 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

He said the farmers get compensation for the crop loss caused by heavy rains and floods in October in the district and added enumeration work has been completed.