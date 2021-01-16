34,000 health workers to be covered under phase-1 in East Godavari

Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in East Godavari district at the Government General Hospital here.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Urban MLA Dwarampudi Chndrasekhar Reddy, Joint Collector Dr G. Lakhsmisha and GGH Superintendent Dr M. Raghavendra Rao participated in the programme.

He said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to everyone in the district as per the guidelines of the both Central and State governments. He said that the district has received 47,000 doses of the vaccine from the Vijayawada Central Vaccine Storage centre. In all, 34,000 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase at 190 centres.

He said all those vaccinated will be kept under observation for 30 minutes, if a person shows symptoms of pain, swelling, rash, redness, fever or dizziness after being injected he/she will be transferred to the nearest health centre. He advised not to believe the rumours about the vaccine and to ignore the rumours on social media.

He explained that Emergency Response Teams have been set up to provide immediate service in case of any adverse effects after vaccination. A special Covid Control room is also available in the district. Further details can be obtained on phone numbers 0884-233346/2333488/2302094. Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta hailed the services rendered by the medical and health personnel during the pandemic.