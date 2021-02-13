3.52L voters exercise franchise in 183 gram panchayats in Kurnool district

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan said that the second phase of gram panchayat elections passed off peacefully without witnessing any untoward incidents in the district on Saturday.

Addressing media at the Collector's conference hall along with Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Veera Pandiyan said polling to 183 gram panchayats in 13 mandals were concluded in a peaceful manner.

He said of the total number of 4,36,565 voters, 3,52,577 voters have exercised their franchise at 183 gram panchayats in 13 mandals.

At the end of the polling, the voting percentage was recorded as 80.76 per cent. Of the total percentage, Koilakuntla has registered lowest to 71.83 per cent.

The entire polling process has come to an end without witnessing any untoward incidents, the collector said and lauded the efforts of media persons, police, officials and the voters for their support.

He stated that special arrangements with police force have been made for electing deputy sarpanches.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said strict police bandobast was initiated at all polling stations to conduct the polling peacefully. He expressed happiness over conducting polls without a single stray incident. Additional police force was deployed for smooth counting of votes also, stated the SP.

Constable gesture

The generosity of a police constable was being praised by voters. One Maddilety, a constable working in Nandyal I-Town police station, who was on police bandobast duty at a polling centre in Panyam constituency, helped an elderly person, was facing problem to reach the polling centre, to cast his vote.

The constable took him to the polling centre and helped him to exercise his franchise.