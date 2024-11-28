3.5L metric tonnes of paddy to be procured in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram/ Parvathipuram : Both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram district administrations have fixed the targets for civil supplies department in terms of procuring paddy this kharif season.

A target has been set for Parvatipuram Manyam district to procure 2.20 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. In all, 183 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) have been established in the district.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated a PPC at Sivarampuram in Saluru mandal on Monday. The State government has already announced the minimum support price for paddy.

Accordingly, the price for ‘A’ grade paddy per 40 kg is Rs 928, Rs 1,856 per 80 kg, Rs 2,320 per quintal and Rs 23,200 per metric tonne.

The supporting price for common variety paddy is Rs 920 per 40 kg and Rs 2,300 per quintal.

Parvatipuram Manyam District Collector A Shyam Prasad has conducted a series of meetings with the officials and millers to complete the process in a peaceful manner in the district.

Parvathipuram Collector inspected the procurement process along with Joint Collector SS Shobika at Antipeta village in Seethanagaram mandal on Wednesday.

Similarly, Vizianagaram district has established 507 PPCs to procure 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas has inaugurated a PPC at Gajapathinagaram.

Collector B R Ambedkar said that they have opened 507 paddy procurement centres and 80 of them were already working. He said that payments would be made to the farmers within 48 hours of paddy procurement.

He said that 10 lakh gunny bags have been kept ready for the benefit of farmers.

“As of now Rs 60 crore has been received from millers towards bank guarantees,” he said.