3.6 lakh Covid vaccine doses reach Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Amid rising Covid cases, and dwindling vaccine supplies, Andhra Pradesh has received a much-needed replenishment of its fast dwindling vaccine stocks.

State government officials confirmed the arrival of 3.6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine by air on Sunday. According to officials of the Vijayawada airport, 30 cases containing 36,000 vials of the Covishield vaccine arrived here in the morning.

However, the state government has put on hold, for the time being, plans to vaccinate people in the below 45-years age group.

The Vijayawada airport director tweeted: "30 cases of corona vaccine, containing 36,000 vials (3,60,000 doses), weighing 950 kg arrived at 0825 hrs by AI 459 from Delhi on Sunday at Vijayawada Airport.

The vaccines are received by state govt officials." State government officials said the fresh supplies of Covishield vaccine produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute, were shifted from the airport to the state vaccine centre at Gannavaram.

The vaccines will be transported to the districts as per the instructions of the Health department.

While large crowds thronged vaccine centres across the state on Saturday, the shortage of vaccines, forced the state government to prioritise vaccination for the people awaiting the second dose.