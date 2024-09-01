Live
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
- Sitarama project main canal suffers a breach, Peddavagu ring bund washed away
Following two days of heavy rainfall, urgent rescue operations have been initiated in the Palnadu district. District Collector Shri Arun Babu reported that a total of 36 individuals and approximately 1,150 residents from three villages in the Amaravati mandal were stranded due to flooding.
In a swift and coordinated response, the affected individuals were safely evacuated to the designated relief center in Dharani Kota village. The District Collector, along with Superintendent of Police Srinivas, oversaw the operations to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by the extreme weather conditions.
Authorities remain vigilant as the situation develops, and efforts to provide further assistance and assess damage in the region are ongoing. Residents are urged to stay alert and adhere to safety protocols during this adverse weather event.