36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision

Following two days of heavy rainfall, urgent rescue operations have been initiated in the Palnadu district. District Collector Shri Arun Babu reported that a total of 36 individuals and approximately 1,150 residents from three villages in the Amaravati mandal were stranded due to flooding.

In a swift and coordinated response, the affected individuals were safely evacuated to the designated relief center in Dharani Kota village. The District Collector, along with Superintendent of Police Srinivas, oversaw the operations to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by the extreme weather conditions.

Authorities remain vigilant as the situation develops, and efforts to provide further assistance and assess damage in the region are ongoing. Residents are urged to stay alert and adhere to safety protocols during this adverse weather event.