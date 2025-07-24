3,600-foot national flag displayed

Ongole: Display of a massive 3600-foot national flag, stretching from the Police Parade Grounds to the Addanki Bus Stand Centre, attracted the attention of people here on Wednesday.

The event was conducted under the auspices of Vasavi Clubs International President Erukulla Ramakrishna, Vice-President Sidda Venkata Surya Prakash Rao, and other members, at the initiative of Prakasam District SP AR Damodar.

The ceremony was attended by Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, public representatives, officials, residents, and students from various schools and colleges.

Speaking at the event, SP Damodar highlighted that the national flag was designed by Telugu native Pingali Venkayya, which is a matter of great pride. He emphasised that the Tricolour naturally instils patriotism and pride, representing the principles of peace, tolerance, and non-violence. The SP noted that this 3600-foot flag rally in Ongole city has become a source of district-wide pride.

SP Damodar also addressed road safety concerns, particularly the issue of helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. He stressed that many fatalities occur due to head injuries from riding without helmets, leaving families devastated. He emphasised that helmets serve as protective shields for two-wheeler users and urged all riders to wear helmets, stating ‘A mother gives birth, but a helmet gives rebirth.’ He encouraged students and vehicle users to ensure their family members follow road safety rules and wear helmets when riding bikes.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Ongole Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP Srinivasa Rao, Ongole Taluka CI Vijayakrishna, Ongole One Town CI Nagaraju, Ongole Two Town CI M Srinivasa Rao, Traffic CI Pandu Rangarao, students, and other community members participated in the event.