36,973 SHGs get 54.81 cr under ‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme

Tirupati/Chittoor: In-charge district Collector DK Balaji said that the government has been implementing ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ scheme towards the empowerment of women self-help groups and to improve their living standards. He took part in the disbursal of the benefit amount under the scheme to the beneficiaries held at the Collectorate and released the mega cheque. The main programme was held at Janupalli village of Amalapuram mandal in Konaseema district in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part and transferred the benefit amount into the accounts of women beneficiaries in the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

After the CM programme, in-charge Collector Balaji addressed the beneficiaries and said that 36,973 self-help groups in Tirupati district get Rs 54.81 crore benefit under the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme in this fourth instalment.

He said the scheme helps the women in their financial progress in rural and urban areas. Under the scheme, the state government is bearing the interest burden of SHG women and reimbursing the interest component of those groups which obtained loans and repaid them on time. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, APD Prabhavathi, Lead bank manager Subhash and others were present. Responding to the financial assistance they got, several women expressed happiness and said that it has helped them in starting their own businesses and helping the families financially.

In Chittoor, Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy released Rs 53.36 crore cheque towards YSR Sunna Vaddi Scheme to 4,39,958 self-help group members pertaining to 34,286 SHGs in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the financial empowerment of women. District in-charge Minister Ushasri Charan presided over the meet. District Collector S Shanmohan explained the progress of district in respect of SHGs. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor and Palamaner MLAs A Srinivasulu, N Venkat Goud, Mayor B Amuda and Joint Collector P Srinivasulu were present.