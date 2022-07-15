3rd warning issued at SAC Barrage

  • Menu
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Dowleshwaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage officials issued a 3rd flood alert at 10 am on Friday as the flood level reached 17.75 feet.

River Conservator R Kashi Visveswara Rao suggested that all flood duty officers should be alert.

Even till this night, the flood level is likely to increase as the flow from the upper area reaches the barrage.

It is already seen that the Godavari is overflowing beyond the gates in many areas.

