4 civic bodies to go for polls in Nellore

Nellore: As the State Election Commission issued notification on Monday for conducting municipal polls, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the elections would be conducted for Atmakur, Naidupet, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet municipalities. Addressing the officials at Tikkana Bhavan at the Collectorate on the elections along with the observer P Basant Kumar, the collector said the election code will be in force from Monday itself. Election notification has not been given for Gudur and Kavali municipalities and in Nellore Corporation.

The Collector appreciated the efforts of administration for conducting the first and second phase of Panchayat polls in the district successfully. He said third phase of polls will be held for Naidupet and Gudur divisions on February 17 and fourth phase of polls on February 21 in Nellore division.

He said the State Election Commission directed to admit the recounting requests only within 15 minutes of completion of counting for one time and there would no chance for the second recounting. They are arranging webcasting in 100 polling stations in Gudur and 50 stations in Naidupet.

The Collector said they were arranging webcasting in 100 stations in the Nellore division.