  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

4 held for selling tickets in black market

4 held for selling tickets in black market
x
Highlights

51 tickets and four mobile phones seized from them

Visakhapatnam: City Task Force (CTF) police arrested four persons selling T20 cricket match tickets in black in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Based on reliable information, CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao along with the staff conducted surprise checks near ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium located at PM Palem and seized 51 tickets and four mobile phones from the accused. The CTF ACP handed over them to PM Palem police for further investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X