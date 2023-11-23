4 held for selling tickets in black market

Live
51 tickets and four mobile phones seized from them
Visakhapatnam: City Task Force (CTF) police arrested four persons selling T20 cricket match tickets in black in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Based on reliable information, CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao along with the staff conducted surprise checks near ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium located at PM Palem and seized 51 tickets and four mobile phones from the accused. The CTF ACP handed over them to PM Palem police for further investigation.
