4 held within hours; over Rs 86L seized: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy
- Says six cases have been pending against the prime accused Hemanth Kumar since 2015
- The DGP says the crime rate has gone down in Visakhapatnam during the past four years
- There is no truth in reports published in a section of media that cases of land grabbing have gone up in Vizag, he says
VIJAYAWADA: DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy said Visakhapatnam police busted MP MVV Satyanarayana family members kidnap case within hours and arrested four accused and seized cash worth Rs 86.50 lakh.
He said Rs 21.50 lakh was seized from advocate Rajesh, Rs 25 lakh from accused Rajesh’s mother and Rs 40 lakh from the friend of main accused Hemanth.
The DGP said that six cases were pending against the main accused in kidnap case Hemanth Kumar since 2015 and 15 cases on other accused Ulavala Rajesh since 2011.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the DGP condemning the false campaign that Visakha turned into a hub for rowdyism, said that the police successfully organised national and international events in Visakhapatnam in recent times. He said that there was no truth in the reports published in a section of the media that land grabbing was high in Visakhapatnam.
The DGP said that the police has full control on law and order and filed number of cases on ganja peddlers. He said that the crime rate in Visakhapatnam has gone down in the past four years.