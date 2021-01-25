4 residential bridge course schools sanctioned to Krishna district

Vijayawada: The State government has sanctioned four residential bridge course schools to Krishna district.

Four revenue divisions-- Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid-- will get one residential bridge course school each. The objective of setting up residential schools is to help the school dropouts to rejoin the schools and continue the education. Each residential bridge course school has 50 seats. A total of 200 children below 16 years of age will be benefitted in the district. So far, the bridge course centres don't have facilities for the stay of students.

Children living in the slums and other areas, dropouts attend the bridge course classes. After requests made by the NGOs and Child Welfare Committees, the State government has recently issued orders for setting up four residential bridge course schools in the district. Additional Project Coordinator, SSA, G Ravinder informed that the NGOs will maintain these residential bridge course schools.

He said the district grant in aid committee headed by the district Collector will give permission to run the residential bridge school after verification of facilities. Till now, children attend the bridge course classes at the centres. But they don't have accommodation and facilities for the stay. Now, with the setting up residential bridge course schools, the school dropouts and others can happily stay in the residential schools and continue education.

NGOs have to submit the details of the children and it should be accepted by the committee headed by the District Collector. Former chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, Krishna district, BVS Kumar has thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving orders for setting up residential bridge schools.

He said school dropouts can continue education and stay at these residential schools. Kumar said the Police department has conducted Operation Muskan and noticed several thousand dropouts, out of school children and neglected children and they can use these residential bridge course schools for stay and continue education.