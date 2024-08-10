400 new RTC buses on road, 1,000 more in 2 months: Minister

Vijayawada : Transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy reiterated that the state government will fulfil promise of free travel to the women in APSRTC buses. He said the APSRTC has purchased 1,400 new buses and launched 400 buses from different parts of the state and the remaining 1,000 will be launched in two months.

He conducted a review with the officials of APSRTC and transport department at the RTC House here on Friday. Later speaking to media, Ram Prasad Reddy informed that occupancy ratio in RTC buses will be increased with implementation of free travel facility to women and RTC services will be increased as per the needs of passengers. The minister said the government is committed to implement free travel facility very soon.

He said only buses in good condition will be operated to check accidents. Referring to new buses, he alleged the YSRCP government had grossly neglected to purchase new buses. “Andhra Pradesh may get 700 buses from the Central government under the Swatch Bharat Mission. The state government is holding talks with various agencies to purchase electrical buses, which are pollution-free and is planning to operate eco-friendly buses in both rural and urban areas,” he explained.

Ram Prasad Reddy said the state government would strengthen the RTC and fulfil the demands of the APSRTC employees. The corporation will increase the fleet to meet the requirements of the bus passengers and do justice to the employees by regularly sanctioning allowances. Stating that thousands of families are depending on APSRTC and lakhs of passengers travelling in RTC buses, he hoped that golden era is ahead for the APSRTC. He said there is common opinion that RTC is in losses but it has to be changed.