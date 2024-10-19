400 speakers, delegates to attend Drone Summit

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the success of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, which will be organised by the state government in CK Convention at Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23.

The chief secretary conducted video conference on Friday with NTR, Krishna, Guntur district collectors, SPs, police commissioners. He said that in accordance with the aspirations of the Chief Minister, with the cooperation of the civil aviation department and the coordination of the Drone Federation of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation has been organising this summit. For the first time a large-scale drone summit is being conducted.

Hence, to make the two-day event a success, the secretaries of various departments have been ordered to take necessary measures. Up to 400 speakers and representatives of the Central and state governments will participate in the conference, besides 1,000 people from various educational institutions, representatives of organisations, students, professionals, technical aspirants etc., will participate.

Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that nine sessions will be held on the use of drones in the fields of drone manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, disaster management, health, etc.,

In addition, four key presentations on the use of drone technology and building a comprehensive drone eco-system will be held. He said that there will be a special interactive session on the topic of making Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati the drone city of India in future. Similarly, drone manufacturers from across the country will set up 40 exhibition halls for their products at the venue. Besides, there will be a drone demonstration programme at the venue CS said.

Similarly, there will be panel discussions on drone regulations to make India a global drone hub by 2030. Besides, public safety and disaster management, adoption of drone technology applications, public planning, skilled manpower for drone ecosystem. He said that panel discussions will be held on the topics of drone innovations and aerial experiences in India, tourism and entertainment.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that as part of the two-day summit, several cultural programs will be organised at the Berm Park on the banks of the Krishna river in Vijayawada from 6 pm to 8 pm on October 22.

In particular, the largest drone show in the country will be organised with 5,000 drones. He said that programmes like laser show, fireworks and music band will be organised.

The CS said that the Chief Minister, civil aviation minister, several state ministers, several Central government officials, representatives from various states and others will participate in the two-day summit activities.