40th formation day fete: Chandrababu Naidu thanks leaders, cadres for support

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked party leaders, cadres and well wishers for making the 40th foundation day celebrations a grand success both here and abroad.

Naidu said the massive outpouring of admiration on Tuesday was proof of the permanent place that the TDP got for itself in the hearts of Telugu people. It would go without saying that NTR laid a very strong foundation for the party at a very auspicious time and muhurat, he said.

Addressing a teleconference with party leaders and cadres, the TDP chief reiterated his decision to give 40 per cent seats to youth in the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh. Everybody should plan for the future party activities along these lines. There was a great need for the reconstruction of the state from the beginning once again.

Naidu said the TDP had got a huge 70-lakh strong pool of active members and everybody should work towards the common goal. "We are all members of one single family. The TDP would remain committed to the welfare of its activists. We should get ready for the elections in every way possible."

Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the power tariff hike. All sections of society should condemn this unilateral hike. Everybody should oppose the fixing of meters on agriculture motors which amounted to tying nooses round the necks of farmers' families.

The TDP chief asserted that their party would continue to make efforts till Bharat Ratna was conferred on NTR. The TDP would continue to follow in his footsteps and strive towards a society bereft of poverty and discrimination. All required recognition would be given to hard and sincere works in the party programmes in the coming days.