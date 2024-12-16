431 Water Users’ Associations elected unopposed

Rajamahendravaram: The election process for Water Users’ Associations (WUAs), which play a crucial role in managing canal maintenance and other responsibilities in irrigation command areas, has concluded in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Out of 432 associations across the joint district, 431 committees were elected unopposed.

The elections covered 113 associations in East Godavari, 83 in Konaseema, and 236 in Kakinada district. Senior officials, including SE Srinivasa Rao and EEs Srinivas and Sheshagiri, oversaw the election process.

Following territorial constituency elections, the selection of WUA presidents and secretaries was completed.

The WUA elections spanned several irrigation systems, including the Godavari Delta System, Yeleru Irrigation Division, Yeleru Project, Torrigadda Pumping Scheme, Pampa Reservoir, Subba Reddy Sagar, and minor irrigation systems. Preparations for the elections of 30 distributary committees (DCs) scheduled for Tuesday are underway, covering 28 DCs in the Godavari Delta System, six in Yeleru, five in Pushkara, and two in Tandava.

The elections will take place across 20 DCs in Kakinada, six in East Godavari, and 15 in Konaseema district. However, elections in Tatiparthi village under Gollaprolu mandal were postponed due to clashes between two groups.

In the Rajanagaram constituency, an agreement was reached regarding the chairmanship of the Torrigadda Pumping Scheme.

According to the understanding facilitated in the presence of MLA B Balarama Krishna, the chairmanship will be shared on a rotational basis. Vegi Srinivasa Rao will serve as chairman for the first two-and-a-half years, followed by Mandapati Jagapati Ramakrishna Raju. Raju will initially serve as vice-chairman before assuming the chairmanship for the latter term.

The smooth conduct of elections and the unopposed nature of most results underline the cooperative spirit in managing the region’s water resources effectively.