43,129 eligible families in Nellore deprived of Amma Vodi: TDP

Nellore: TDP leader Ch Venkateswara Reddy criticised the State government for reducing number of Amma Vodi beneficiaries every year on some pretext.

He addressed the media at Kovur on Wednesday and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the people on the scheme during his election campaign and finally neglected them.

TDP leader recalled that the Chief Minister first promised to implement the scheme for all children in the family pursuing education. Then, he started implementing for a single child in the entire family leaving others to their fate. Out of 84 lakh beneficiaries, now only 43 lakh families are getting the benefit.

Venkateswara Reddy said amount has also been reduced every year and said the State government paid Rs 15,000 in the first year, Rs. 14,000 in the second year and now in the third-year eligible beneficiaries are getting only Rs 13,000. He said even the information being provided in the advertisements issued by the government was also misleading the public.

The TDP leader said support under Amma Vodi has been stopped for 43,129 eligible beneficiaries in Nellore district alone and the State government was making false claims that the eligible families were only 51,000. He said even power charges being paid the families were being considered for releasing the support and said the data was also erratic.

He demanded that the government extend support to all eligible families across the State and warned that they would stage protests for justice to the beneficiary families. Party leaders P Ramu, J Bhaskar Reddy and others were present.