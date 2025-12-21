44th State-level shooting ball championships begin in Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation corporators Narayana Reddy, Dandu Lakshmikant Reddy, and Nagalakshmi Reddy inaugurated 44th State-level Senior Men’s and Women’s Shooting Ball Championships at Outdoor Stadium in Kurnool on Saturday. Organised by Kurnool District Shooting Ball Association, the event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp amid sports administrators and public representatives.

Prominent attendees included State Shooting Ball Association Secretary Joseph, Kurnool District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar, Sepak Takraw Federation of India President Srinivasulu, District Olympic Association Executive Secretary Sunil Kumar, KV Subba Reddy Educational Institutions Chairman KV Subba Reddy, former KDCC Director Ramana Reddy, and youth leader Hanumanthu Reddy.

Speakers emphasised that sporting excellence alone earns global recognition, stressing discipline, dedication, and continuous practice for success. They called for collective efforts to support athletes, noting that competitions foster friendship and sportsmanship. The invaluable role of physical education teachers in nurturing medal-winning performers was highlighted.

Joseph announced that nearly 400 players from 17 districts of the State are competing. Top performers will represent the State at national championships in Maharashtra in early January, under Shooting Ball Federation of India.

The inauguration featured a ceremonial march-past by participating teams. District Association Secretary Eshwar Naidu, along with State representatives Ratnam and Surendra, were present.