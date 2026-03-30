44th TDP Foundation Day celebrated

Pattikonda: Pattikonda Mandal Observer Y Rameshwar Reddy stated that the Telugu Desam Party was established with the specific aim of ensuring the welfare of the poor.

On Sunday, while unfurling the party flag in 38th Ward, he lauded the party's achievements, noting that throughout its 44-year history, the Telugu Desam Party has worked tirelessly for the development of the Telugu states.

He further praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for steering the party in accordance with the ideals and vision of NT Rama Rao.

He remarked that TDP—which constantly remains amidst the people and stands as a pillar of assurance for them—has garnered unprecedented and extraordinary support from the public. With public welfare once again as its primary objective, TDP is taking the lead within the alliance to stand firmly by the side of the people, he added.

Senior TDP leaders A Maheshwar Reddy, A Mohan Murali Chowdary, Kummarri Seshu, Moulali, Nageswara Rao, Rameezabi, and Lachamma were among those participating in this event.