45 bikes, 5 autos recovered during cordon & search

Atmakur police during cordon and search operation in Tirumana Tippa village on Wednesday

Nellore : As part of the efforts to create confidence among the public on police department, police personnel conducted cordon and search operation in Tiramana Tippa village of Sangam mandal on Wednesday.

As many as 45 cops, including two CIs, six SIs and special party police headed by Atmakur DSP Venugopal have participated in the operation. During raids, they have recovered 45 motorcycles and five autos, without proper documents.

In a press note released on Wednesday, SP G Krishnakanth said that the main motive of cordon and search is to identify offenders on fled and recover gold and silver, stolen vehicles in various places.

He warned of initiating stringent action against law breakers, who creating nuisance and unrest among the public.

