4.54 lakh farmers get Rythu Bharosa funds in East Godavari district

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy revealed that 4,54,005 farmers have benefited to the tune of Rs 340.49 crore in the first phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme in the district.

He said that Rs 329.41 crore will be deposited directly into the accounts of 4,39,220 farmers in the plain areas and Rs 10.78 crore in the accounts of 14,379 farmers in the agency areas.

He said that 406 Yanam farmers cultivating land in the district are also benefiting under the scheme and Rs 30.44 lakh is being deposited in their accounts. BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna said that the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance scheme will boost the morale of farmers in the State.

He said that the government had launched the scheme on October 15, 2019 for providing financial assistance to the farmer families including tenant farmers.

He said that Rs 6,000 will be assisted through PM Kisan and the remaining amount of Rs 7,500 from the government of AP. The Minister and Collector distributed the cheques under the scheme to the farmers.