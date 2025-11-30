48I new city bus service launched

Vijayawada: A much-needed APSRTC bus service has been introduced to Indlas Shantivan, a de-addiction rehabilitation centre and mental health facility located in Nunna, near Vijayawada. The initiative follows the efforts of Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao. The introduction of the bus service came after Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Chairman of Indlas Shantivan, appealed to the MLA during a programme held a month ago, highlighting the challenges faced by patients and their attendants due to inadequate transportation options.

In response to a request, MLA Venkat Rao spoke with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, who coordinated with RTC officials to develop a suitable route. As a result, APSRTC launched the 48I city bus service on Saturday, connecting the Vijayawada City Bus Terminal to Indlas Shantivan in Nunna village. Additionally, in the evening, another bus will operate from the City Bus Terminal to Indlas Shantivan, and route number 49M will be extended to Shantivan. The bus will operate during morning and evening hours, benefiting not only patients visiting Shantivan but also residents commuting to the Nunna Model Housing Colony and students attending the Vikas Group of Institutions and Vikas College of Engineering.

The new service received a warm welcome at Kotakatta Centre in Nunna, where local leaders, including Nunna Primary Cooperative Society (PACS) President and TDP President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, Director Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao, and TDP Village Secretary Madu Sivarama Prasad, greeted the bus and praised the driver and conductor. Villagers expressed their gratitude to MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana, and the officials for improving connectivity for the Nunna community.

Indlas Shantivan Chairman Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy thanked MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana for their prompt action in establishing the city bus service. He noted that APSRTC officials conducted a trial run a week prior to the launch, which confirmed the viability of the service based on commuter feedback.