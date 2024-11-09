5-day free diabetes reversal yoga camp

Ongole: A five-day integrated yoga camp for diabetes reversal and weight management is being organised in Ongole under the guidance of Swami Rith Dev, South India in-charge and disciple of renowned Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.

The five-day programme is being conducted by Baluji Yogacharya, State president of Andhra Pradesh, from Friday. The programme coordinators announced that they were conducting two sessions daily, morning at the Fancy Goods Merchant Association Hall near Rangarayudu Cheruvu, and in the evening at Retail Merchants Association Hall, opposite Nalluri Nursing Home, near Mahalakshmi temple. They promised to teach the participants how to reverse diabetes and reduce weight naturally within 48 days through various yogic practices and lifestyle modifications. They said that the participants will learn comprehensive techniques during the five-day camp and will be guided on how to continue the practice for the next 48 days.

The programme coordinators advised the interested diabetic and overweight people to contact them at 7780680121 or 9885112503 for registering their details.