5 killed in car, container crash; 2 critically injured

Tirupati: Five persons died, while two others were injured critically after a speeding car hit a container from behind on Chittoor – Tirupati highway at Thotapalli in Pakala mandal on Monday.

According to information, a family of seven were returning in car to Hosuru of Krishnagiri, Karnataka, after having Lord Venkateswara darshan in Tirumala. The mishap took place when the speeding car lost control and rammed into a container.

Five members of the family died on the spot and two others were critically injured. They were rushed to Ruia hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vijaya Lakshmi (50), BS Sahana (34), SR Rajani (27), R Lekhan Gowda (11) and Thyagarajan (48) and the injured were identified as Geethamma (51) and Krisvin(15).

Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju immediately went to Thotapalli and inquired with eyewitnesses about the mishap. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident in Tirupati district and ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured.

He instructed district officials to provide appropriate assistance to the family members affected by this tragic incident.

A case was registered by Pakala police.