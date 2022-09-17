5 medical colleges to be completed on priority basis

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini said that the state government accorded administrative sanction for establishment of 16 new medical colleges in the state and the works were in progress.

Replying to a question by members Anagani Satya prasad, Gadde Rammohan and P G V R Naidu in Question Hour in Assembly on Friday, the minister said five medical colleges were considered priority for starting admissions in the academic year 2023-24 in view of existing hospitals with more than 300 beds. The construction of hospitals at five places, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal, as per National Medical Council norms will be completed by December.

Replying to a question by TDP MLAs on housing schemes for the poor, housing minister Jogi Ramesh said that 5.83 lakh houses are either completed or nearing completion, 7.83 lakh houses are under construction in the state. He said the amount spent for housing till date is Rs 7,623 crore and amount spent on land acquisition was Rs 9,486 crore.