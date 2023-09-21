5-member gang held, 20 bikes recovered

Rajamahendravaram: Koyyur police on Wednesday arrested a five-member gang and seized 20 stolen bikes.

Chintapalle Additional SP K Pratap Siva Kishore informed that on September 14, Ramanjaneyulu of Rajendra Palem village in Koyyur mandal, complained that his bike was stolen while it was parked in front of his house.

Inspector K Swami Naidu and SI Rajarao took up the case investigation. On Wednesday morning, they arrested Vantala Somaraju of Vontimamidi of Chinthapalle mandal and Aketi Durgaprasad of Makavarapalem of Anakapalli, who were riding a bike without number plate in Doddavaram village. The duo admitted during investigation that they have been stealing bikes for two years in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vizianagaram and many other places. They sold two bikes to Prakash of Annavaram Colony and Nagendra of Pothuraju Gummalu village. Three more bikes were sold to unknown buyers. As many as 14 bikes were hidden in the bushes near Kotagunnalu village. They planned to sell these with the help of Sanyasi Rao of the same village.

Police said that five accused were arrested and 20 bikes were recovered. They said that the arrested accused were sent to judicial remand on Wednesday.

The Additional SP congratulated Koyyur police for their excellence in the investigation of this case. He suggested people to not to buy vehicles without proper documents.