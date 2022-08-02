50 students from AP heads to Punjab as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

The people across the country are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the call of Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of 75 years of India's independence. The Union Ministry of Education has created a special program named 'Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat' for selected students from all the states and union territories of the country to visit other states.



Against this backdrop, apart from 25 students from ZP High Schools in 13 districts, AP Education Department has selected 25 students from Central Educational Institutions, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturiba Gandhi Girls Vidyalayas and AP Model Schools to visit the state of Punjab.

During this five-day trip, the students will visit the museums and monuments and learn directly about the culture and history of the place. They will participate in many sports competitions, seminar on the culture, traditions and food habits of the country.

Vijayawada Railway Station Director Prasad and PRO Nasrat Mandrupkar congratulated the students who left for Punjab by train on Monday. The students took off in the Janmabhoomi Express.