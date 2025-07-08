500-bed hospital in Amaravati soon

Rajamahendravaram: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash paidsurprise visit to the ESI Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Monday and reviewed the medical services being provided to patients. The minister visited various wards, interacted with inpatients, and enquired about the quality of treatment and hygiene standards in the hospital.

Later, he discussed with the hospital’s in-charge superintendent Dr Subhakar, and sought detailed information on hospital services. Recalling his previous surprise visit to the same hospital, the minister said he had suspended nine staff members, including doctors and employees, due to negligence. He said that since then, significant improvements had taken place. “Hospital management is now on the right track, and the staff are performing their duties more responsibly,” Minister Subhash said. Speaking to the media after the inspection, Minister Subhash said the government is committed to strengthening ESI hospitals across the state. He informed that proposals have been submitted for constructing a 500-bed hospital and setting up a medical college in Amaravati, with the CRDA identifying 25 acres of land for the purpose.

The minister added that the 50-bed ESI Hospital in Tirupati has been upgraded to a 100-bed facility. Of the 191 sanctioned posts for the new setup, 97 have been filled through regular recruitment and 94 through outsourcing.

He further stated that land has been identified in Guntur, Sri City, Kurnool, and Penugonda for the construction of new ESI hospitals. Additionally, proposals have been submitted to establish 30 new ESI dispensaries, and necessary approvals are awaited.

Efforts are also underway to fill 855 vacancies across various categories in ESI hospitals through regular, contract, and outsourcing methods. Already, 28 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts have been filled on a contract basis, he added.

He opined that healthcare standards improved over the past year. The minister said that 15,74,732 outpatients and 26,283 in patients were treated during this period.

Doctors Hasan, Akhil, Ambika, Tanuja, and others were present during the minister’s visit.