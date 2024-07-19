Live
Just In
500 mobiles worth Rs. 90 lakh recovered
The police have recovered 500 stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 90 lakh and handed them over to the owners. Thanks to the latest technology ‘Mobile Hunt App’
Tirupati: The police have recovered 500 stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 90 lakh and handed them over to the owners. Thanks to the latest technology ‘Mobile Hunt App’ introduced by AP police for filing complaints coupled with the latest Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) for efficient tracking and Cybercrime police expertise.
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, SP Subbarayudu said that the recovered mobiles were mostly from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Tirupati police have recovered 3,030 mobiles in nine spells, total worth of Rs 5.45 crore.
The SP requested the public to file their complaints immediately to 9490617873 (Mobile Hunt App), if they lost their phones. Police with the help of CIER will block the phone to prevent any misuse of information or data stored in the mobile. He also suggested people not to share OTPs, bank account and Aadhar details to unknown members, ASP Venkat Rao, Cybercrime CI Vinod Kumar and others were present.