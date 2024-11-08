500 posts to be filled soon in endowments dept

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that 500 posts lying vacant in the department will be filled very soon and urged the endowments officials to work with dedication to maintain the temples clean.

Ramanarayana Reddy conducted a review with the officials at the endowments state head office here on Thursday to discuss the changes being made in the department and administration.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the department will fill 500 posts of various cadres that have been vacant for a long time very soon.

He urged the department officials to ensure that all temples are maintained cleanly and spiritual atmosphere prevailed there. Stating that every temple has its own history, he urged the officials to protect it. Referring to auspicious Karthika Masam, the minister asked the officials to conduct Chaturveda meetings.

He said many changes are being made in the endowments department. An ordinance will be issued very soon to appoint two more members in the temple trust boards and notification will be issued with the guidelines on the appointment of new members.

The endowments minister said an order will be issued to pay Rs 3,000 every month to Veda pandits, who are waiting for employment after completion of Veda course. He said initially 600 Veda pundits will get financial assistance of Rs 3,000.

Ramanarayana Reddy said a centralised policy will be implemented in all temples in the state on use of A grade ingredients in preparation of prasadams. He said a similar uniform policy will be implemented on the maintenance of hygiene, security and appointment of staff.

Referring to the use of cow ghee in temples, he said the government is considering giving five per cent subsidy to the dairy farmers with cows.

Commissioner of endowments S Satyanarayana, additional commissioners Chandra Kumar and Ramachandra Mohan and other officials attended the meeting.