500 services to be provided thru WhatsApp governance

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to initiate measures for utilisation of WhatsApp governance in an extensive manner by setting up Vanamitra WhatsApp governance cell at all the District Collectorates.

Holding a review meeting at the Secretariat on Real Time Governance, the Chief Minister told the officials that very soon 500 services will be provided to the people by the State government.

Asking about the progress in the implementation of WhatsApp governance, Naidu directed the officials to immediately initiate measures for wide utilisation of the system by creating awareness among the people.

The Chief Minister is very particular that all the District Collectors should mainly focus on this by setting up a separate cell on WhatsApp governance at all their offices. Also, the District Collectors should closely monitor its implementation, he added.

Stating that the objective of the State government is to provide services to the people in a very convenient way, he said that the WhatsApp governance will play a crucial role in this and a QR code should be created for bringing a better awareness among the people.

He felt that the services on receiving appeals from the people through WhatsApp governance and resolving them should also be improved besides payment of various bills by the public. Awareness should be created among people through village and ward secretariats, the Chief Minister said and stressed the need of having one Artificial Intelligent (AI) expert in every house in the State.

Also, better results should be achieved by utilising technology in law and order supervision too, the Chief Minister said and stated that the drone patrolling system should be established on par with the police patrolling. This will not only help the police in the patrolling system but also yield very good results, he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that steps will be taken to improve the free supply of sand to the people and the officers should focus on this. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Principal Secretary of the General Administrative Department (GAD), Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretaries in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Pradyumna, Ravichandra and Rajamouli, the RTGS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Dinesh Kumar along with others attended the meeting.