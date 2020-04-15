5,000 beds made available in quarantine centre in Guntur district

Guntur: Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said a total of 5,190 beds are available in the 32 quarantine centres in the district.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, the coronavirus positive patients will be confined in isolation wards. The government would provide food and facilities to those confined in quarantine centres, he said.

The government is contemplating extending financial assistance to those discharged from quarantine centres to enable them take nutritious food. He sought cooperation of people to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken steps to get a better price for the agriculture produce. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said so far 109 Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district.

He appealed to the people to maintain social distance while purchasing essential commodities and vegetables. He suggested that the old age people to be in a separate room.

He said that if the NGOs, leaders of political parties were keen to distribute essential commodities or vegetables to the families residing in red zone areas, they may hand them over to the Tahsildars or the Municipal Commissioners who will distribute through village or ward volunteers.

He also advised donors not to distribute essential commodities on the roads.

He said that the government would distribute essential commodities to the white ration cardholders on April 16.

He said that they have set up 4,038 extension counters to the fair price shops in the district to reduce rush at the FP shops.